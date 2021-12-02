Morguard (TSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.48

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$139.48 and traded as low as C$132.29. Morguard shares last traded at C$132.29, with a volume of 4,403 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.48.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

