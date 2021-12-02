Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,825 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total transaction of $3,446,571.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $311.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.00 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

