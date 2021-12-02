Morpheus Labs (MITX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $263,591.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $21.15 million and $263,591.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00242601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 455,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

