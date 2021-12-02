Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $6.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.37. 29,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,130. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $262.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

