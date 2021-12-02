MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSA Safety by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $376,852.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at $151,994,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,134. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety stock opened at $141.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.25 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

