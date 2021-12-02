MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in November

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 36,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,069. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.49. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.