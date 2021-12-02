MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.00 Million

Brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce $837.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.36 million to $847.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $771.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.45. The company had a trading volume of 307,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,548. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

