mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Tops One Day Volume of $5.34 Million

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $22.65 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003644 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043879 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00236211 BTC.
  • Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007683 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086304 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

