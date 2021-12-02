MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.11. MultiPlan shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 92,995 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPLN. Barclays lowered their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.40.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $288.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Head acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,323,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,383 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $288,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after buying an additional 2,069,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,849,000 after buying an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after buying an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

