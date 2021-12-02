MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Short Interest Update

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 146,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVB Financial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,068. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

