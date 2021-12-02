MyNeighborAlice Reaches Market Cap of $641.07 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $641.07 million and $361.53 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for about $20.95 or 0.00036998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.96 or 0.00241873 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00086857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

