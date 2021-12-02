NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Update

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NNXPF opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

