Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.37% of Napco Security Technologies worth $35,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $859.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

