National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NAUH opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. National American University has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

National American University Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services.

