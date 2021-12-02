National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Update

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NAUH opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. National American University has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.43.
About National American University
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.