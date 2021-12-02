National Bank Financial Lowers 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target to C$4.75

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.91. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.30 million, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

