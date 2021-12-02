National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$109.50 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

NTIOF stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.04). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.42%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

