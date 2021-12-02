National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$95.84 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$70.81 and a 1 year high of C$106.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$100.23.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

