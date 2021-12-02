National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.29.

TSE NA traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,270. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.49. The firm has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

