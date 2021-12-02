National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$101.29.

TSE NA traded up C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,270. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$70.81 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.49. The firm has a market cap of C$32.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

