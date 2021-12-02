National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $883.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

