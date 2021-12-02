National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb Purchases 1,000 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NHI opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.