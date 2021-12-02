National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb Purchases 1,000 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NHI opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $78.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.91.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on NHI. Truist decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.