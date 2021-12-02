National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $57.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $60.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

