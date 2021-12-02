Naveen Bhatia Acquires 50,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Naveen Bhatia acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.64. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $70,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

