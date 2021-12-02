Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 7.2%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. 6,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 462,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 67.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at $9,938,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at $4,408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 697.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter worth $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

