Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up to $18.28

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $18.93. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 4,953 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

