nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NCNO stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $1,986,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock worth $14,529,809. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of nCino by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

