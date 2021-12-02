Neblio Hits Market Cap of $30.81 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Neblio has a total market cap of $30.81 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00002963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00036940 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006254 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,706,337 coins and its circulating supply is 18,378,704 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

