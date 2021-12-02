Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

