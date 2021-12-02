Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $17.72 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

