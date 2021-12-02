Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.61. 414,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,271. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average of $126.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $101,335,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Nestlé by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

