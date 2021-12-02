Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.78

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $4.87. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 39,717 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $250.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 104,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,399,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,865 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

