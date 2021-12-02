NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.26-6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.26 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.62.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $90.21. 119,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26. NetApp has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

