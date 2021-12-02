NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

NTAP opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,594. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

