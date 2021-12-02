Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

NFLX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $617.85. 51,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

