New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.18. 340,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,918. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NJR. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.