New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $305.01 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $342.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

