New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,880 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $9,791,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $17,993,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

FCX opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

