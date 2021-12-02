New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.61 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,867 shares of company stock worth $3,297,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $803.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $807.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

