New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.21.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.