New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $129.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock worth $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.