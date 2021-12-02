New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $219.66 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.