New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,491,000 after buying an additional 912,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,992,000 after buying an additional 1,182,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

