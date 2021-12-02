NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

