NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 920 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

