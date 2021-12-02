NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 219,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,132,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

