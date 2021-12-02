NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $425,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.18. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.17 and a 52-week high of $82.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

