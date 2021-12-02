NEXT Price Reaches $0.19 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 33.1% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $3.38 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.11 or 0.00359981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

