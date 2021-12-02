NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Miguel Arechabala Sells 22,272 Shares

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.62. 8,173,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,585. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

