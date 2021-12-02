Niftyx Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.61 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $32.61 million and approximately $735,931.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.00236777 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00085949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

