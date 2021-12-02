Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,028 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

FLT opened at $200.83 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average of $257.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

