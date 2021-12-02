Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,745 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $285.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.76. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $195.88 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

